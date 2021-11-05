Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $231.71 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) will report $231.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Emmett’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $227.20 million to $235.00 million. Douglas Emmett reported sales of $215.39 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Emmett will report full-year sales of $899.21 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $895.00 million to $905.68 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $964.89 million, with estimates ranging from $950.60 million to $983.81 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Douglas Emmett.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.59% and a net margin of 7.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share.

DEI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Douglas Emmett from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Douglas Emmett from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.60.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DEI. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Douglas Emmett by 90.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,331,000 after buying an additional 27,327 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 32.2% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 143,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,802,000 after purchasing an additional 34,975 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 54.6% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 185,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 65,500 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the first quarter valued at about $17,687,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in Douglas Emmett by 40.9% during the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. 93.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $33.63 on Friday. Douglas Emmett has a one year low of $24.92 and a one year high of $36.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.09, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is 61.54%.

Douglas Emmett Company Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

