Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) to Post $0.26 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) will report earnings of $0.26 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kirby’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.27. Kirby posted earnings per share of $0.37 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 29.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Kirby will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.70. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.98 to $2.65. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kirby.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The shipping company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.04). Kirby had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $598.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $575.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 20.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Kirby from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kirby in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.75.

In other Kirby news, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.74, for a total value of $56,740.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry E. Davis acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $52.88 per share, for a total transaction of $528,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 383.5% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 672 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 434.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 850 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 101.8% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 2nd quarter worth $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,225 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEX traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $58.87. 333,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 409,201. Kirby has a 1-year low of $38.12 and a 1-year high of $70.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $52.67 and a 200 day moving average of $59.01.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corp. engages in the provision of diesel engines, reduction gears and ancillary products for marine and power generation applications. It operates through the following segments: Marine Transportation and Distribution & Services segment. The Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services, operates tank barges and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products and transports petrochemicals, refined petroleum products, black oil products and agricultural chemicals by tank barge.

