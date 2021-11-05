Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $25.00 Million

Equities research analysts expect Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to post sales of $25.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $25.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $24.40 million. Kura Sushi USA posted sales of $5.53 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 352.1%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year sales of $61.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $61.30 million to $62.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $117.35 million, with estimates ranging from $115.90 million to $118.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kura Sushi USA.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on KRUS shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. William Blair began coverage on Kura Sushi USA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.67.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $46.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $440.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.68 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $46.14 and a 200 day moving average of $42.61. Kura Sushi USA has a one year low of $13.58 and a one year high of $56.98.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 1,464.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 33,820 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kura Sushi USA by 5.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 58,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 3,252 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 187,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,923,000 after purchasing an additional 13,762 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 977.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 51,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA during the second quarter worth approximately $521,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kura Sushi USA Company Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of Japanese restaurant concept. It provides authentic Japanese cuisine and sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

