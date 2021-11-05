Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,783,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,741. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

