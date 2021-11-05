Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) to Announce $1.40 EPS

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Equities research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) will announce $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Philip Morris International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.58. Philip Morris International reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Philip Morris International will report full year earnings of $6.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.04 to $6.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $6.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.36 to $6.66. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Philip Morris International.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $8.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.93 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 98.17%. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on shares of Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PM. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 74,551,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,259,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609,738 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 364.8% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,465,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,059,000 after buying an additional 1,934,938 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 175.1% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,333,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,238,000 after buying an additional 1,485,175 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 18,402,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,223,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 91,393,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,058,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318,842 shares during the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PM traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $94.30. 2,783,230 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,741. Philip Morris International has a 12 month low of $70.13 and a 12 month high of $106.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $99.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This is an increase from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Read More: The Discount Rate – What You Need to Know

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Philip Morris International (PM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM)

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.