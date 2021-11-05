Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) to Announce $0.33 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) will announce $0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.40 and the lowest is $0.27. Wheaton Precious Metals also posted earnings per share of $0.33 during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will report full-year earnings of $1.38 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.29 to $1.46. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.10 to $2.25. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Wheaton Precious Metals.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $268.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.30 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 50.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on WPM. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.64.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $40.29 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. This is an increase from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.8% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,446,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,210,000 after buying an additional 185,826 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 36.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,750,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $606,122,000 after buying an additional 3,707,871 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals by 1.5% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,146,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,313,000 after buying an additional 181,757 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,335,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,225,000 after purchasing an additional 55,827 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 71.3% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,338,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,870 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

