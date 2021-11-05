Zacks: Analysts Expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $30.15 Million

Equities analysts expect Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CDR) to post $30.15 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cedar Realty Trust’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $30.08 million and the highest is $30.22 million. Cedar Realty Trust reported sales of $31.18 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cedar Realty Trust will report full-year sales of $126.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $126.30 million to $126.46 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $123.25 million, with estimates ranging from $122.03 million to $124.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Cedar Realty Trust.

Cedar Realty Trust (NYSE:CDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($6.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($6.83). Cedar Realty Trust had a net margin of 45.65% and a return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CDR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cedar Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Cedar Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cedar Realty Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Cedar Realty Trust stock opened at $22.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.95 million, a PE ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.71. Cedar Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $6.56 and a twelve month high of $24.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.066 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. Cedar Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 9.03%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,068 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Cedar Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 52.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cedar Realty Trust by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 14,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. 49.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, operation, and redevelopment of grocery-anchored shopping centers. It also maintains property management, construction management and/or leasing offices at several of its shopping-center properties. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Port Washington, NY.

