Zacks: Analysts Expect Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) to Post $0.03 EPS

Wall Street analysts predict that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will announce $0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.04) to $0.10. Fiverr International posted earnings of $0.12 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 75%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full year earnings of $0.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to $0.16. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.52. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $75.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.82 million. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 15.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FVRR shares. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Fiverr International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Fiverr International from $296.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.70.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 20,200.0% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 18.6% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $164.10 on Friday. Fiverr International has a twelve month low of $129.21 and a twelve month high of $336.00. The company has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $184.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $198.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. develops an e-commerce platform that allows the people to buy and sell digital services. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Europe, Asia Pacific, Rest of the World, and Israel. The firm offers digital marketing, graphics and design, video and animation, writing and translation, and music and audio.

