Zacks: Analysts Expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to Post $0.90 Earnings Per Share

Posted by on Nov 5th, 2021

Wall Street brokerages expect Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB) to report $0.90 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kontoor Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.83 to $0.96. Kontoor Brands reported earnings per share of $1.23 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kontoor Brands will report full year earnings of $4.15 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.05 to $4.30. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.75. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kontoor Brands.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.25. Kontoor Brands had a return on equity of 257.55% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $652.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.12 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Kontoor Brands’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis.

KTB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kontoor Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Kontoor Brands in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Kontoor Brands from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

KTB stock traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. 565,946 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,866. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.36. Kontoor Brands has a 12 month low of $33.07 and a 12 month high of $69.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.27.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This is a boost from Kontoor Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Kontoor Brands’s payout ratio is currently 61.30%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KTB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Kontoor Brands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 373,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,149,000 after acquiring an additional 87,236 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $388,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Kontoor Brands by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at $259,000. 91.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kontoor Brands Company Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of a portfolio of brands. It operates through the Wrangler and Lee segment. The company was founded on November 18, 2018 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

