Zacks: Analysts Expect Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) to Post $2.29 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) will post earnings of $2.29 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Trinseo’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.27 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.31. Trinseo reported earnings of $2.87 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Trinseo will report full year earnings of $9.60 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $7.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.85 to $7.32. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Trinseo.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.86. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a return on equity of 69.20% and a net margin of 9.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($2.95) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TSE shares. Tudor Pickering upgraded Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup cut their target price on Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trinseo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.38.

TSE stock opened at $57.27 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50 day moving average of $53.87 and a 200-day moving average of $57.16. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $31.90 and a 12-month high of $76.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is a positive change from Trinseo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Trinseo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.44%.

In other Trinseo news, Director Matthew Farrell acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $242,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $934,687.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinseo in the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the third quarter worth about $124,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo in the second quarter worth about $138,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 25.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 3,139.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,207 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

