Zacks: Analysts Expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) Will Announce Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Analysts expect Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.17 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Vocera Communications’ earnings. Vocera Communications posted earnings of $0.28 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 39.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vocera Communications will report full year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.55 to $0.69. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.68 to $0.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Vocera Communications.

Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.13. Vocera Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.12% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. The business had revenue of $63.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VCRA shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Vocera Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Vocera Communications from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Vocera Communications from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of Vocera Communications in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vocera Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.60.

In other news, CEO Brent D. Lang sold 9,158 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.74, for a total transaction of $418,886.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sharon O’keefe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.75, for a total transaction of $134,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,676 shares of company stock valued at $2,376,345 over the last three months. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VCRA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Vocera Communications by 29.3% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 641,383 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,560,000 after acquiring an additional 145,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vocera Communications by 188.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 249,209 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,226,000 after purchasing an additional 162,704 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vocera Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,136,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 110.8% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 54,725 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 28,769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Vocera Communications by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 33,839 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,301,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter.

VCRA opened at $57.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a current ratio of 4.38. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -241.28 and a beta of 0.32. Vocera Communications has a 52-week low of $31.83 and a 52-week high of $59.53.

Vocera Communications Company Profile

Vocera Communications, Inc engages in the provision of secure, integrated, intelligent communication and workflow solutions. It offers smartphone and wearable devices, clinical communication software, system interoperability and alarm management, and patient and family engagement products. The firm serves the healthcare, hospitality, retail, veterinary care, education, and energy industries.

