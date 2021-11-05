Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Will Post Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) will post $1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magellan Midstream Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.17 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.97. Magellan Midstream Partners posted earnings per share of $0.94 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners will report full-year earnings of $4.21 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.86 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $4.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.07 to $4.53. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Magellan Midstream Partners.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Magellan Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 36.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on Magellan Midstream Partners from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.20.

NYSE MMP traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 1,136,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,382. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $48.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.59. Magellan Midstream Partners has a 12 month low of $33.95 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $1.038 dividend. This represents a $4.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.66%. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Laird Norton Trust Company LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. SL Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 22,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. MBA Advisors LLC now owns 9,507 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $465,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

