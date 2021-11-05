Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.95 Million

Brokerages expect that Tattooed Chef, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTCF) will announce $63.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Tattooed Chef’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $64.00 million and the lowest is $63.90 million. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tattooed Chef will report full year sales of $239.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $238.80 million to $240.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $323.20 million, with estimates ranging from $320.00 million to $326.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tattooed Chef.

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $50.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tattooed Chef from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTCF. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Tattooed Chef by 3.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Tattooed Chef during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 23.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 310,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,000 after acquiring an additional 59,963 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 39.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 55,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after acquiring an additional 15,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Tattooed Chef by 66.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TTCF opened at $18.23 on Friday. Tattooed Chef has a 1 year low of $14.09 and a 1 year high of $27.80. The company has a market cap of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a current ratio of 5.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.22 and a 200-day moving average of $19.50.

Tattooed Chef Company Profile

Tattooed Chef, Inc is a plant-based food company that offers sourced plant-based food. Its products include ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, and cauliflower pizza crusts, which are available in the frozen food sections of national retail food stores across the United States as well as on its e-commerce site.

