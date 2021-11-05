Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $57.90 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Zovio Inc (NASDAQ:ZVO) will report sales of $57.90 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Zovio’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $56.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $59.30 million. Zovio posted sales of $93.14 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Zovio will report full year sales of $266.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $264.77 million to $267.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $275.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Zovio.

Get Zovio alerts:

Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.09). Zovio had a negative return on equity of 15.05% and a negative net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ZVO. Northland Securities began coverage on Zovio in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Zovio from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price objective on shares of Zovio in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of Zovio stock opened at $1.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Zovio has a 12-month low of $1.65 and a 12-month high of $7.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nantahala Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zovio by 1.6% in the second quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 3,141,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,136,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Zovio by 3.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 842,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 28,004 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 12.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 586,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after purchasing an additional 65,140 shares during the period. Venator Capital Management Ltd. lifted its position in Zovio by 3.9% in the first quarter. Venator Capital Management Ltd. now owns 535,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Zovio by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 475,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 7,894 shares during the period. 54.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Zovio

Zovio, Inc provides postsecondary education services. Through Ashford University and University of the RockiesSM, it offers online programs such as contemporary college experience. Its services also include mobile and other learning platform for students. The company was founded by Wayne Clugston and Andrew S.

See Also: What is Compound Interest?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Zovio (ZVO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Zovio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zovio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.