Zacks: Brokerages Expect AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for AMC Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.86. AMC Networks reported earnings per share of $1.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AMC Networks will report full-year earnings of $8.34 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.56. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $7.57 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.45 to $7.68. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover AMC Networks.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. AMC Networks had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 64.53%. The company had revenue of $810.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $703.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.89.

AMCX stock traded up $6.13 on Friday, hitting $49.10. The company had a trading volume of 876,955 shares, compared to its average volume of 655,294. AMC Networks has a 12-month low of $23.33 and a 12-month high of $83.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.66. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.04 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.09, for a total value of $1,883,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 7,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in AMC Networks by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 3,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in AMC Networks by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 23,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in AMC Networks by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

