Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) to Announce -$0.66 EPS

Brokerages predict that Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) will announce earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cellectis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.05) and the highest is ($0.40). Cellectis reported earnings of ($0.95) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 30.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cellectis will report full-year earnings of ($2.71) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.23) to ($2.27). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($2.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.22) to ($0.86). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Cellectis.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.43 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 181.89% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CLLS. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Cellectis in a report on Sunday, October 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.50.

CLLS stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.30. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $8.72 and a 1-year high of $34.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.31 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLLS. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cellectis by 36.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Cellectis by 76.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cellectis during the third quarter valued at $253,000. 35.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cellectis

Cellectis SA engages as a biopharmaceutical company that harnesses the immune system to target and eradicate cancer cells. It offers Gene editing and Immuno-oncology. The company was founded by David J. Sourdive and André Choulika on February 20, 1999 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

