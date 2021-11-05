Zacks: Brokerages Expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $33.47 Billion

Brokerages expect JD.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:JD) to announce $33.47 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for JD.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $32.71 billion and the highest is $34.45 billion. JD.com reported sales of $25.66 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 15th.

On average, analysts expect that JD.com will report full year sales of $147.56 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $145.21 billion to $149.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $180.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $175.79 billion to $186.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for JD.com.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 22nd. The information services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $2.58. JD.com had a return on equity of 4.95% and a net margin of 4.23%. The business had revenue of $253.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently commented on JD shares. Benchmark dropped their target price on JD.com from $112.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on JD.com from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. DZ Bank downgraded JD.com from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on JD.com in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $98.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.75.

JD.com stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.45. JD.com has a one year low of $61.65 and a one year high of $108.29. The stock has a market cap of $107.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.81.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in JD.com in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JD.com in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Burleson & Company LLC grew its holdings in shares of JD.com by 83.3% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 550 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of JD.com during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 36.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

JD.com, Inc is a technology driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. The company operates through the JD Retail and New Businesses segments. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

