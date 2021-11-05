Zacks: Brokerages Expect PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $141.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PowerSchool Holdings Inc (NYSE:PWSC) will report $141.93 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for PowerSchool’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $142.70 million and the lowest is $141.40 million. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that PowerSchool will report full-year sales of $543.79 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $543.40 million to $544.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $605.25 million, with estimates ranging from $601.41 million to $607.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PowerSchool.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PWSC shares. Raymond James started coverage on PowerSchool in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on PowerSchool from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group raised their target price on PowerSchool from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised PowerSchool from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, October 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on PowerSchool from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in PowerSchool during the third quarter worth approximately $610,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $637,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $741,000. Finally, AMI Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in PowerSchool in the third quarter valued at $3,940,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

PWSC opened at $24.53 on Friday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $28.13.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

