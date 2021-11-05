Zacks: Brokerages Expect Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.49 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) will announce sales of $1.49 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Restaurant Brands International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.30 billion and the highest is $1.55 billion. Restaurant Brands International posted sales of $1.36 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.6%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Restaurant Brands International will report full year sales of $5.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.49 billion to $5.74 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $6.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $6.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Restaurant Brands International.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR) (TSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 26.93%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

QSR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Restaurant Brands International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.59.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, COO Joshua Kobza sold 55,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.92, for a total transaction of $3,570,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 314,096 shares in the company, valued at $20,391,112.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 10,000 shares of Restaurant Brands International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total transaction of $644,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QSR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,381 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,723 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,216,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 56.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,030 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 125,563 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 1st quarter valued at $1,417,000.

Shares of QSR opened at $57.62 on Friday. Restaurant Brands International has a one year low of $53.27 and a one year high of $71.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.70. The stock has a market cap of $18.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st will be given a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio is 104.43%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of quick service restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Tim Hortons, Burger King, and Popeyes. The Tim Hortons segment provides donut, coffee, and tea restaurant services. The Burger King segment manages fast food hamburger restaurant.

