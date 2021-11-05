Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.

Get Tonix Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tonix Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.