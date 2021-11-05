Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) will announce ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tonix Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. Tonix Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.2%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.
On average, analysts expect that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.29) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.30) to ($0.27). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.23) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.19). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tonix Pharmaceuticals.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07).
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 213.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,896,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,887 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 141.7% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 635,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 372,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $210,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $322,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $445,000. Institutional investors own 20.76% of the company’s stock.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.50 million, a PE ratio of -1.69 and a beta of 1.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.51 and a twelve month high of $2.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.87.
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.
