Zacks: Brokerages Expect Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.76 Million

Analysts predict that Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE) will announce $7.76 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Xenon Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Xenon Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $6.55 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 18.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $22.22 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.58 million to $35.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $30.70 million, with estimates ranging from $16.00 million to $56.60 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Xenon Pharmaceuticals.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by ($0.02). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.60% and a negative net margin of 323.04%. The business had revenue of $2.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 million.

Several research firms recently commented on XENE. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Xenon Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.78 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.88 and a beta of 1.83. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $9.99 and a 12-month high of $36.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.53.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 26,245 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 212.2% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.65% of the company’s stock.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

