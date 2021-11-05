Zel Market Capitalization Hits $18.20 Million (ZEL)

Zel (CURRENCY:ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. Over the last seven days, Zel has traded 4.2% higher against the dollar. Zel has a total market cap of $18.20 million and approximately $175,811.00 worth of Zel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $163.87 or 0.00268517 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.33 or 0.00105413 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $85.67 or 0.00140384 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00003312 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001235 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded down 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Ycash (YEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Zel Profile

Zel is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on January 31st, 2018. Zel’s total supply is 124,079,775 coins. Zel’s official Twitter account is @Zelcash . The official message board for Zel is dashboard.zel.network/d/MbFdic9mz/zelnodes-dashboard . The official website for Zel is zel.cash

According to CryptoCompare, “Zelcash is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the Equihash algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Zel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

