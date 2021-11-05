ZEON (ZEON) Achieves Market Capitalization of $51.67 Million

ZEON (CURRENCY:ZEON) traded down 16.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. During the last seven days, ZEON has traded down 38.4% against the dollar. One ZEON coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZEON has a total market cap of $51.67 million and $170,800.00 worth of ZEON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00053889 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.03 or 0.00243790 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 25.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000582 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012340 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.00 or 0.00096511 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00004343 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ZEON

ZEON (ZEON) is a coin. It was first traded on February 26th, 2019. ZEON’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,529,103,436 coins. ZEON’s official Twitter account is @zeon_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZEON is zeon.network . ZEON’s official message board is medium.com/zeon-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Zeon Network is a blockchain-based platform providing decentralized financial services, minimizing complexity and user's risk, insurance services on the blockchain. ZEON has an intrinsic token called ZEON (ERC20). ZEONs give platform usage rights to the users in terms of using it to pay for transaction processing or run smart contracts, set up of process of safe participation in other projects, financial and insurance services. “

ZEON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZEON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZEON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZEON using one of the exchanges listed above.

