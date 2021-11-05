Zero Hits Market Cap of $2.03 Million (ZER)

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 5th. One Zero coin can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Zero has a total market capitalization of $2.03 million and approximately $13,271.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zero has traded 8.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.71 or 0.00268753 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $64.66 or 0.00105500 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $84.77 or 0.00138325 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0937 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002702 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0767 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About Zero

Zero (ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,674,103 coins. Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

