Zero (ZER) One Day Volume Tops $12,703.00

Zero (CURRENCY:ZER) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 5th. One Zero coin can currently be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000303 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Zero has traded down 5.2% against the dollar. Zero has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $12,703.00 worth of Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Zero alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00269507 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.30 or 0.00104930 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $86.14 or 0.00140582 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003276 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00002900 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0772 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Zero Profile

Zero (CRYPTO:ZER) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 19th, 2017. Zero’s total supply is 10,676,938 coins. Zero’s official website is zerocurrency.io . The Reddit community for Zero is /r/ZeroCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zero’s official Twitter account is @ZeroCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zero’s official message board is medium.com/@zerocurrency

According to CryptoCompare, “Zero is fork of Zcash (Zcash is fork of Bitcoin). It has the security of Bitcoin, the privacy of Zcash and few other improvements. Zero includes the best privacy and anonymity technology available today. The coin has no founders reward, no premine, no slow start and no block reward halving. The developers have also abandoned idea of mining on mobile devices and made the mining parameters harder. “

Zero Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zero should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zero Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zero and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.