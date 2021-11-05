ZeroSwap Achieves Market Cap of $41.26 Million (ZEE)

ZeroSwap (CURRENCY:ZEE) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on November 5th. ZeroSwap has a total market cap of $41.26 million and $1.65 million worth of ZeroSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZeroSwap has traded up 15.1% against the U.S. dollar. One ZeroSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.68 or 0.00001118 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00054142 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00003089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 32.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $151.24 or 0.00247138 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.75 or 0.00012672 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.25 or 0.00096818 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.68 or 0.00004387 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

ZeroSwap Coin Profile

ZeroSwap (CRYPTO:ZEE) is a coin. ZeroSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,331,748 coins. ZeroSwap’s official website is zeroswap.io . ZeroSwap’s official Twitter account is @ZeroSwapLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ZeroSwap.io is a Multi-Chain, Zero-fee, On-chain Trading protocol with Liquidity Mining, DeFi Token Offering, and DEX Aggregation. The protocol will reward users every time they make an on-chain trade and provide liquidity to existing DEXes. All transactions would be Gasless with Zero Trade Fee. “

Buying and Selling ZeroSwap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZeroSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZeroSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZeroSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

