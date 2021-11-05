Zevia PBC (ZVIA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Friday

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, November 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Zevia PBC (NYSE:ZVIA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $34.35 million for the quarter. On average, analysts expect Zevia PBC to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ZVIA opened at $11.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.92. Zevia PBC has a 52 week low of $10.28 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $14.50 target price for the company. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Zevia PBC in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.31.

About Zevia PBC

Zevia PBC focused on addressing health challenges resulting from excess sugar consumption by offering a portfolio of zero sugar, zero calorie, naturally sweetened beverages. Zevia PBC is based in LOS ANGELES.

