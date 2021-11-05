Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 113,730.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,798 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,785 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the first quarter worth about $32,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% during the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 213.3% during the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 55.4% during the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. 46.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ZM opened at $282.20 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $279.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $324.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of -1.28. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $250.11 and a fifty-two week high of $505.88.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 29.83% and a net margin of 27.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $380.00 to $304.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Zoom Video Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $360.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $368.71.

In other news, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.27, for a total value of $600,905.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $292.80, for a total value of $732,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,665 shares of company stock worth $29,109,249 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

