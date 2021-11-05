ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $8.00

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on November 5th. Over the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded down 92.1% against the US dollar. ZUM TOKEN has a total market cap of $252,620.12 and $8.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUM TOKEN coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $256.85 or 0.00421119 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000150 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 73.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000230 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Coin Profile

ZUM TOKEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 71,159,911,300 coins and its circulating supply is 14,079,358,465 coins. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @Zum_Token . The official message board for ZUM TOKEN is medium.com/@tournamenttoken . ZUM TOKEN’s official website is zum-token.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ZumCoin enables users to process instant cross-border private payments of any amount for a fraction of a penny. It is a peer-to-peer decentralized ecosystem designed to eliminate central control and the need for the third-party to validation transactions. ZumCoin is developed by utilizing a sophisticated scheme of mathematical proofs and state of the art cryptography to ensure all network transactions are completely Private, Untraceable, and Unlinkable.”

Buying and Selling ZUM TOKEN

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUM TOKEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

