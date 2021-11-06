$0.17 EPS Expected for Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) will report earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Alkermes’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.12 and the highest is $0.27. Alkermes posted earnings per share of $0.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 70%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Alkermes will report full-year earnings of $0.68 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.64 to $0.71. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to $1.47. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Alkermes.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Alkermes had a positive return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.93 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Alkermes from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on Alkermes from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Alkermes from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

In other news, Director Emily Peterson Alva acquired 1,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.22 per share, for a total transaction of $49,863.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,863. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 4.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALKS. Sarissa Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Alkermes by 49.3% in the second quarter. Sarissa Capital Management LP now owns 11,870,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,052,000 after purchasing an additional 3,920,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Alkermes by 39.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,036,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,657,000 after purchasing an additional 3,654,863 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in Alkermes by 59.0% in the first quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 3,524,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Alkermes by 135.7% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,783,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,729,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 112.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,877,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,030,000 after acquiring an additional 995,070 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $30.33 on Friday. Alkermes has a twelve month low of $16.78 and a twelve month high of $33.00. The company has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Alkermes

Alkermes Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, research, and commercialization of medicines that are designed to address unmet medical needs of patients in major therapeutic areas. Its products include Aristada, which is used for the treatment of schizophrenia in adults; and Vivitrol, which is an injectable medication for the treatment of alcohol dependence and for the prevention of relapse to opioid dependence, following opioid detoxification.

