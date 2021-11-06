0Chain (ZCN) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $69,097.00

0Chain (CURRENCY:ZCN) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on November 6th. One 0Chain coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00000670 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 0Chain has traded up 6.5% against the dollar. 0Chain has a total market capitalization of $20.20 million and $69,097.00 worth of 0Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000840 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 22.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000046 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.71 or 0.00028442 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

0Chain Coin Profile

ZCN is a coin. 0Chain’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,400,982 coins. 0Chain’s official message board is medium.com/0chain . 0Chain’s official website is 0chain.net . 0Chain’s official Twitter account is @0costcloud and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for 0Chain is /r/0chain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “0chain is a free decentralized scalable cloud platform, that offers sub-second finality, and self-forking capability to support multiple chains specific to an application, vertical, or geo-location. It provides a zero-cost, fast finality, infinitely scalable blockchain for web and IoT applications. ZCN is an Ethereum-based token that powers 0chain platform. “

