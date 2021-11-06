$1.28 Earnings Per Share Expected for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) will report $1.28 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Canadian National Railway’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.31 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20. Canadian National Railway reported earnings per share of $1.10 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Canadian National Railway will report full year earnings of $4.66 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.49 to $4.73. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $5.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.38 to $5.70. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Canadian National Railway.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The transportation company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.40. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 32.81%. The firm had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on CNI shares. National Bank Financial increased their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$151.00 to C$153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Desjardins raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from C$163.00 to C$165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Stephens raised their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $112.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

Shares of NYSE:CNI opened at $132.90 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a 1 year low of $100.66 and a 1 year high of $136.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be given a $0.4977 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.99 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 48.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 1,250.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 338.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the period. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Canadian National Railway Co engages in rail and related transportation business. The firm’s services include rail, intermodal, trucking, supply chain services, business development and maps and network. It offers their services in automotive, coal, fertilizer, food and beverages, forest products, dimensional loads, grain, metals and minerals and petroleum and chemicals industries.

