$1.33 Earnings Per Share Expected for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) will post earnings of $1.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.28 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38. Euronet Worldwide reported earnings of $1.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide will report full-year earnings of $3.86 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.81 to $3.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.14 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.00 to $7.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Euronet Worldwide.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist reduced their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.10.

EEFT stock opened at $118.75 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide has a 1-year low of $95.67 and a 1-year high of $167.71. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.31 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $127.25 and its 200-day moving average is $136.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,457,000 after buying an additional 11,474 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 405,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

