$1.42 Billion in Sales Expected for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) will report $1.42 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Tapestry’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.47 billion and the lowest is $1.33 billion. Tapestry posted sales of $1.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tapestry will report full-year sales of $6.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $6.36 billion to $6.50 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.41 billion to $6.79 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tapestry.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Tapestry had a return on equity of 28.77% and a net margin of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 126.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded Tapestry from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.10.

In related news, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,271,632.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at $910,146.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 56.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,407,965 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $800,378,000 after acquiring an additional 6,639,782 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 70.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,287,484 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $217,844,000 after acquiring an additional 2,176,620 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 122.2% during the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,848,802 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $167,346,000 after acquiring an additional 2,116,897 shares during the period. Melvin Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,541,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 299.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,715,109 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $111,890,000 after acquiring an additional 2,034,858 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:TPR opened at $42.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.37. Tapestry has a 1 year low of $24.12 and a 1 year high of $49.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.05.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.67%.

About Tapestry

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

Further Reading: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tapestry (TPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.