$1.55 EPS Expected for South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect South State Co. (NASDAQ:SSB) to announce earnings of $1.55 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.50 and the highest is $1.59. South State posted earnings per share of $1.44 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $7.09 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.22 to $7.57. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $5.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.24 to $6.45. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.41. South State had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 31.07%. The company had revenue of $347.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $344.72 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SSB. DA Davidson upgraded South State from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Stephens downgraded South State from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Truist Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.22 price target on shares of South State in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Truist dropped their price target on South State from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.87.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSB. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its position in South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 17,954 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of South State by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 1,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of South State by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 27,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in shares of South State by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in South State by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 5,490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SSB opened at $82.57 on Friday. South State has a 1-year low of $60.63 and a 1-year high of $93.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $72.20 and a 200-day moving average of $78.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. South State’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.28%.

About South State

South State Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services and products to customers through its subsidiary. Its services include demand, time, and savings deposits; lending and credit card servicing; ATM processing; mortgage banking services; correspondent banking services and wealth management; and trust services.

