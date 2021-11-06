$1.81 Billion in Sales Expected for CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) will announce sales of $1.81 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CMS Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.85 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.77 billion. CMS Energy posted sales of $1.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CMS Energy will report full-year sales of $6.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.39 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.44 billion to $7.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CMS Energy.

Get CMS Energy alerts:

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.17% and a return on equity of 13.05%. CMS Energy’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS.

CMS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.00.

NYSE:CMS opened at $60.52 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.22. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $53.19 and a twelve month high of $67.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.99.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.435 per share. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.17%.

In other news, SVP Jean-Francois Brossoit sold 770 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $49,911.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.14, for a total transaction of $220,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,591 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CMS Energy in the second quarter valued at about $1,164,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of CMS Energy by 7.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 233,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,300,000 after purchasing an additional 15,641 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in CMS Energy during the first quarter worth about $3,228,000. RWC Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 97.6% during the second quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 157,817 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,324,000 after buying an additional 77,940 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,096 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,424,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. 90.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CMS Energy

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

Recommended Story: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CMS Energy (CMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CMS Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMS Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.