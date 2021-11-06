$13.38 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $13.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.14 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33,350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.
On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.13 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.
TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77.
TG Therapeutics Company Profile
TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
