$13.38 Million in Sales Expected for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) will report $13.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for TG Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $36.14 million. TG Therapeutics posted sales of $40,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 33,350%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st.

On average, analysts expect that TG Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $19.44 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $10.00 million to $44.01 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $100.13 million, with estimates ranging from $66.00 million to $178.55 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TG Therapeutics.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.09). TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 90.75% and a negative net margin of 14,271.13%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.73) EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TGTX shares. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TGTX. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 52,547 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,533,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of TG Therapeutics by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 6,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 10,875 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 67.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TGTX opened at $35.51 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.71. TG Therapeutics has a one year low of $21.06 and a one year high of $56.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.06 and a beta of 1.77.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

