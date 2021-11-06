$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post $13.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.

Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BLDE. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Blade Air Mobility currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BLDE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

