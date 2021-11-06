$13.74 Million in Sales Expected for Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) will post $13.74 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Blade Air Mobility’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $14.32 million and the lowest is $13.00 million. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, December 20th.
On average, analysts expect that Blade Air Mobility will report full-year sales of $43.95 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $43.21 million to $44.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $72.46 million, with estimates ranging from $68.32 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Blade Air Mobility.
Blade Air Mobility (NASDAQ:BLDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $12.95 million during the quarter.
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Blade Air Mobility by 24.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth $97,000. 35.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of BLDE opened at $10.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.95. Blade Air Mobility has a 52-week low of $6.41 and a 52-week high of $19.88.
Blade Air Mobility Company Profile
Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.
