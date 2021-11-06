$2.42 Billion in Sales Expected for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) will announce sales of $2.42 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.53 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.41 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full year sales of $11.69 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.59 billion to $11.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $10.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.49 billion to $12.02 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The sporting goods retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.28. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 50.69%. The business had revenue of $3.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.21 EPS. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

DKS has been the subject of several research reports. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $125.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $100.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.35.

NYSE DKS opened at $129.65 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $128.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.46. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $50.88 and a 12-month high of $147.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.4375 dividend. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.59%.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 2,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total transaction of $311,649.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vladimir Rak sold 10,011 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.08, for a total value of $1,452,395.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,123 shares of company stock valued at $9,468,718. Corporate insiders own 30.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 225.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,013 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $354,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 233.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 62,091 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $7,438,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 24,356 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

