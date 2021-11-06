$29.44 Million in Sales Expected for Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) will report $29.44 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $29.40 million to $29.50 million. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year sales of $121.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $120.98 million to $121.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $150.19 million, with estimates ranging from $148.42 million to $151.12 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported ($1.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.05) by ($0.49). The company had revenue of $29.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.23 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BASE shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Couchbase from $42.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $40.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in Couchbase during the 3rd quarter valued at about $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.86% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BASE opened at $44.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 4.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.18. Couchbase has a 12-month low of $27.23 and a 12-month high of $52.26.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

