$3.07 Billion in Sales Expected for LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) to report sales of $3.07 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for LKQ’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.98 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.12 billion. LKQ reported sales of $2.95 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 17th.

On average, analysts expect that LKQ will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.88 billion to $13.02 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $13.34 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.14 billion to $13.43 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover LKQ.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto parts company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. LKQ had a return on equity of 19.50% and a net margin of 8.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on LKQ shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on LKQ from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price target on LKQ to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $57.28 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. LKQ has a twelve month low of $33.81 and a twelve month high of $58.55.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%.

LKQ declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in LKQ by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 122,056 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after purchasing an additional 10,360 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of LKQ by 22.9% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 38,321 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,886,000 after acquiring an additional 7,147 shares during the period. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC grew its position in LKQ by 40.1% during the second quarter. Cascadia Advisory Services LLC now owns 61,833 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after buying an additional 17,683 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its position in LKQ by 10.8% during the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 5,554,384 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,387,000 after buying an additional 540,003 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of LKQ by 3.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 162,635 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 4,820 shares in the last quarter. 93.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

