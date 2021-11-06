360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of 360 DigiTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:QFIN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

A number of analysts have recently commented on QFIN shares. Citigroup cut their target price on 360 DigiTech from $43.67 to $24.99 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut 360 DigiTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. CLSA dropped their price target on 360 DigiTech from $39.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut 360 DigiTech from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in 360 DigiTech by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 350,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,000 after acquiring an additional 217,485 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 63.8% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 62,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 24,532 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,592,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech stock opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.18. 360 DigiTech has a 1-year low of $10.34 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.59.

360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $10.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.52 by $2.51. 360 DigiTech had a return on equity of 51.83% and a net margin of 36.45%. The business had revenue of $619.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that 360 DigiTech will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

