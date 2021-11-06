$399.16 Million in Sales Expected for Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will report $399.16 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $407.61 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $390.70 million. Titan International reported sales of $326.91 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $1.79 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Titan International.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TWI. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Titan International by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Titan International by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 12,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 2,266 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Titan International by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP boosted its holdings in Titan International by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 16,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 3,103 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,310 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TWI opened at $8.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $524.96 million, a PE ratio of -27.16 and a beta of 2.50. Titan International has a 1 year low of $3.21 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.52 and its 200 day moving average is $8.57.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

