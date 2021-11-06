$4.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) will announce $4.43 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Emerson Electric’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $4.27 billion and the highest is $4.65 billion. Emerson Electric posted sales of $4.16 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Emerson Electric will report full-year sales of $19.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $18.91 billion to $19.69 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $20.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.78 billion to $20.30 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Emerson Electric.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS.

Several research firms have issued reports on EMR. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.04.

Emerson Electric stock opened at $97.93 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Emerson Electric has a 1 year low of $69.56 and a 1 year high of $105.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $97.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.28.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 58.38%.

In related news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total value of $1,300,548.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EMR. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 8,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the period. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 24.5% in the 3rd quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 19,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 3,845 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,325,000 after acquiring an additional 7,991 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 25,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,095 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 677 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

