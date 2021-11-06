$47.69 Million in Sales Expected for Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Transcat, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRNS) will post $47.69 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Transcat’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $47.90 million and the lowest is $47.48 million. Transcat posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transcat will report full year sales of $194.31 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.71 million to $195.90 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $205.28 million, with estimates ranging from $203.55 million to $207.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Transcat.

Get Transcat alerts:

Transcat (NASDAQ:TRNS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. Transcat had a net margin of 6.11% and a return on equity of 15.61%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TRNS. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $72.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Transcat from $73.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Transcat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transcat has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRNS opened at $90.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.20. Transcat has a fifty-two week low of $29.94 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The firm has a market cap of $673.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.76.

In other news, Chairman Gary J. Haseley bought 1,000 shares of Transcat stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $67.85 per share, with a total value of $67,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 33,451 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,269,650.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles P. Hadeed sold 6,521 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total transaction of $443,428.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its stake in Transcat by 157.5% in the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,545 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in Transcat by 104,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,088 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 2,086 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Transcat in the 3rd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Transcat by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,885 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 724 shares during the period. 67.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Transcat

Transcat, Inc engages in provision of calibration and laboratory instrument services. It operates through the Service and Distribution segments. The Service segment offers calibration, repair, inspection, analytical qualifications, preventive maintenance, consulting, and other related services. The Distribution segment distributes professional grade test, measurement, and control instrumentation.

See Also: Technical Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transcat (TRNS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.