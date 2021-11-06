$5.09 Earnings Per Share Expected for AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) will post $5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for AutoNation’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.43 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.67. AutoNation posted earnings per share of $2.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AutoNation will report full-year earnings of $17.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.25 to $17.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $17.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.82 to $19.28. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for AutoNation.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $5.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.92. AutoNation had a return on equity of 41.00% and a net margin of 4.54%. The company had revenue of $6.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

AN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist upped their target price on AutoNation from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Benchmark increased their price target on AutoNation from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America increased their price target on AutoNation from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Stephens increased their price target on AutoNation from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.14.

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $123.65 on Friday. AutoNation has a one year low of $58.86 and a one year high of $133.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.19 and its 200 day moving average is $109.08. The firm has a market cap of $8.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.51, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.43.

AutoNation declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 10.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Jackson sold 47,732 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.55, for a total transaction of $6,279,144.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. sold 222,744 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.13, for a total value of $27,871,956.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,303,386 shares of company stock worth $162,274,319 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AN. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoNation by 89.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $43,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $37,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the third quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of AutoNation in the second quarter valued at $55,000. 95.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc engages in the provision of automotive products and services. It operates through the following segments: Domestic, Import, Premium Luxury, and Corporate & Other. The Domestic segment comprises retail automotive franchises that sell new vehicles manufactured by General Motors, Ford and Chrysler.

