540,340 Shares in FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) Bought by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FIGS, Inc. (NYSE:FIGS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 540,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,071,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.34% of FIGS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $173,974,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,494,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $251,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,371,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in FIGS in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIGS opened at $42.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.94. FIGS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.25 and a 52-week high of $50.40.

FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $101.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.50 million. As a group, analysts expect that FIGS, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on FIGS from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of FIGS in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded FIGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on FIGS from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FIGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

In other FIGS news, CEO Catherine Eva Spear sold 1,468,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.25, for a total value of $59,100,041.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Global Investors Lp Viking sold 157,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.28, for a total value of $7,450,713.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

