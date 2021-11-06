$640.50 Million in Sales Expected for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) will announce $640.50 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Splunk’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $633.50 million and the highest is $657.90 million. Splunk reported sales of $558.57 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, December 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Splunk will report full-year sales of $2.57 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.86 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Splunk.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Splunk had a negative net margin of 49.60% and a negative return on equity of 58.63%. The company had revenue of $605.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SPLK shares. Summit Insights upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $155.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Splunk in a report on Monday, November 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $150.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.70.

In other Splunk news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $58,712.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,385 shares of company stock worth $5,097,638. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Splunk in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Splunk in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 83.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK opened at $166.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. Splunk has a 52 week low of $110.28 and a 52 week high of $208.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.83 billion, a PE ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $156.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $140.45.

Splunk

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics and industries. The company was founded by Erik M.

