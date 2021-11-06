$831.82 Million in Sales Expected for Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Boyd Gaming Co. (NYSE:BYD) will post $831.82 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Boyd Gaming’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $801.09 million and the highest is $872.21 million. Boyd Gaming posted sales of $635.87 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

On average, analysts expect that Boyd Gaming will report full-year sales of $3.33 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.29 billion to $3.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $3.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $3.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Boyd Gaming.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.04. Boyd Gaming had a net margin of 13.99% and a return on equity of 36.91%. The business had revenue of $843.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BYD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $92.00 price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $73.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.56.

Shares of NYSE:BYD opened at $67.43 on Friday. Boyd Gaming has a 12 month low of $32.68 and a 12 month high of $71.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.03.

In other Boyd Gaming news, VP William R. Boyd sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,013,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith Smith sold 70,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.92, for a total transaction of $4,078,610.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,226,958 shares in the company, valued at $71,065,407.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 127,380 shares of company stock worth $7,537,066 over the last quarter. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,493,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,785,000 after acquiring an additional 95,510 shares in the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,541,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,784,000 after acquiring an additional 112,950 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Boyd Gaming during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,648,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 4,648.4% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,209,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Boyd Gaming by 48.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,085,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,745,000 after acquiring an additional 352,181 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

Boyd Gaming Company Profile

Boyd Gaming Corp. engages in the management and operation of gaming and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas and Midwest & South. The Las Vegas Locals segment consists of casinos that serve the resident population of the Las Vegas metropolitan area.

