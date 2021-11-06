$900,000.00 in Sales Expected for Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) to post sales of $900,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Beyond Air’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $300,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.50 million. Beyond Air posted sales of $350,000.00 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Beyond Air will report full-year sales of $1.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $2.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $15.46 million, with estimates ranging from $8.37 million to $28.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Beyond Air.

Get Beyond Air alerts:

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). Beyond Air had a negative return on equity of 94.09% and a negative net margin of 2,617.28%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Beyond Air currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.20.

Shares of XAIR stock opened at $10.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 9.11 and a quick ratio of 9.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.80. Beyond Air has a 12 month low of $4.62 and a 12 month high of $13.25. The company has a market capitalization of $259.36 million, a PE ratio of -9.18 and a beta of -0.47.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XAIR. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Air by 639.0% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 270,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,753,000 after acquiring an additional 233,922 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,450,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 323.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 181,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after buying an additional 138,903 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Beyond Air during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $881,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Beyond Air by 180.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 158,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 102,124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Air

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

Featured Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Air (XAIR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.