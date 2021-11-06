Abcam (LON:ABC) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,448.16

Shares of Abcam plc (LON:ABC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,448.16 ($18.92) and traded as high as GBX 1,721.45 ($22.49). Abcam shares last traded at GBX 1,697 ($22.17), with a volume of 541,794 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ABC. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Abcam from GBX 1,350 ($17.64) to GBX 1,400 ($18.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Liberum Capital upped their target price on Abcam from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,442 ($18.84).

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.85 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,526.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,448.16. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.41.

In related news, insider Alan Thomas Hirzel sold 6,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,536 ($20.07), for a total value of £94,279.68 ($123,177.01).

About Abcam (LON:ABC)

Abcam plc, a life sciences company, researches, develops, and distributes biological reagents and tools for research, drug discovery, and diagnostics in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia Pacific. The company offers various research products, including primary and secondary antibodies; ELISA and matched antibody pairs; cell and tissue imaging tools; cellular and biochemical assays; proteins and peptides; proteomics tools; agonists, antagonists, activators, and inhibitors; lysates; and multiplex assays.

